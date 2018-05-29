Snow Patrol announce North East tour date

Snow Patrol have announced they will play Newcastle’s Metro Radio Arena this winter.

The announcement that they will play Tyneside on December 5 follows the release of Wildness, their first album in seven years.

Speaking about the record, lead singer and songwriter Gary Lightbody said: “There are many types of wildness, but I think it can be distilled into two: the wildness of the modern age, all its confusion, illogic and alienation and a more ancient wildness.

“Something primal, alive and beautiful that speaks to our true connectivity, our passion, our love, our communion with nature and each other. This is the kind of wildness the album is centered around. The loss of it. Trying to reconnect with it. To remember it.”

Since their 1998 debut, Songs for Polarbears, Snow Patrol has racked up 15 million global album sales, a billion global track streams, five UK Platinum Albums, and are Grammy, BRIT Award and Mercury Music Prize nominated.

After their Fallen Empires tour ended in 2012, band members — which also include multi-instrumentalist Johnny McDaid, guitarist Nathan Connolly, bassist Paul Wilson, and drummer Jonny Quinn — decided to take a step back from the band, and focus on their own projects.

Gary Lightbody continued his work with his Tired Pony side project with members of Belle and Sebastian, R.E.M, Reindeer Section and Fresh Young Fellows and moved to Los Angeles to begin writing songs for movies (including “This Is How You Walk On” for 2017’s Gifted), and doing a number of high-profile co-writes with Ed Sheeran, Taylor Swift, Biffy Clyro, and One Direction.

•Tickets for Snow Patrol at Metro Radio Arena will go on sale at 9am on Friday June 8 and are available online, from the booking hotline number 0844 493 6666 or in person from the Metro Radio Arena Box Office.