It would be a Tragedy to miss an iconic ‘90s group’s revival when they visit Doncaster this summer.

And Steps themselves are eagerly anticipating the great warmth of a South Yorkshire audience.

LAURA ANDREW managed to chat for ‘5, 6, 7, 8’ minutes with band member Claire Richards, ahead of the much anticipated gig.

Favourite floor-fillers will be sure to feature in ​the summer tour that takes in​ Doncaster’s Keepmoat Arena on July 17.

The​ show is celebrating the twentieth anniversary of the popular band and will include a mixture of new music and old hits, to be performed at outside arenas throughout the summer months.

Claire said: “It’s always great coming up ​North​.

“The further ​north you go​,​ the better the audience.”

Steps first​ shot to fame in 1998 with debut single ​‘5,6,7,8​’.

That then led to their huge ongoing career within the pop music industry.

Claire ​continued: “It will be 21 years in May​.

“It doesn’t feel real. It’s weird we’ve been in people’s minds for so long.

“When you start out​,​ you don’t imagine you’ll be in this position.

“To think our music has shaped people’s lives. It’s surreal, incredible, and I’m incredibly humbled.”

​Local fans can expect to hear many of their old favourites ​along with a mixture of new music.

“It’s going to be non-stop pop in your face​,” promised Claire.

​And this is​ just the start of the Steps’ revival ​with more music and tours ​planned for the future.

“W​e’re not hanging up our dancing shoes up at the end of the summer​,” confirmed Claire​.

​“ I love performing any song the audience loves​. It’s great when they sing it back to you.

“I like performing ​‘Scared Of The Dark​’ as the dance routine is great and still fresh​.”

“There will be a mixture of both new and old music.

“Much like our last tour, there will be brand new music with as many hits as we can fit in.”

But there is one aspect of the tour that can’t be guaranteed;

​“​I really hope the British summertime holds out for us and it doesn’t rain​,” she added.