Stereophonics announced for outdoor North East gig

Stereophonics will join Noel Gallagher and Foals on the headlining bill for this year’s This is Tomorrow Festival, it’s been announced.

Led by Kelly Jones, one of the UK’s most prolific singer-songwriters, the band will perform on the festival’s new site of Exhibition Park on Sunday May 26.

Stereophonics’ This is Tomorrow date follows the band’s 2017 gold-certified album Scream Above The Sounds – which includes the singles All In One Night, Caught By The Wind and Taken A Tumble.

This is Tomorrow festival organiser Steve Davis, said: “We’re absolutely delighted to be able to bring Stereophonics to what is a huge outdoor event for Newcastle. They are without a doubt one of the biggest and most consistent bands of the last twenty years and we can’t wait for their stunning live show to head to This is Tomorrow.

“We’ve tried our best to deliver one of the strongest festival line-ups the region has ever seen and they don’t come much bigger than Stereophonics.”

The festival, which last year welcomed over 30,000 music fans through its gates at its former home of Spillers Wharf to take in performances from the likes of Catfish and The Bottlemen, will take place across the late May Bank Holiday Weekend.

Foals will kick off the festival on Friday, May 24 followed by the ex-Oasis star Noel Gallagher on Saturday, May 25. And now, Stereophonics will complete the list of heavyweight headliners with their performance bringing the event to a close on Sunday, May 26.

Stereophonics consists of founding members Kelly Jones (vocals/guitar) and Richard Jones (bass) along with Adam Zindani (guitar) & Jamie Morrison (drums). Long-term keyboardist Tony Kirkham joins the band for live shows.

It’s over twenty years since their debut album Word Gets Around sky rocketed the band to global fame and they’ve gone on to release a further nine studio albums to date.

•Tickets for This is Tomorrow, featuring Stereophonics, are priced from (£49) plus booking fees. For more information about the festival visit: http://www.thisistomorrow.co.uk/







