Teenage pop-rock band added to South Shields festival line-up

An emerging pop-rock band are set to entertain thousands of fans in South Shields this summer.

Teen guitar band New Hope Club have been added to the bill for the South Tyneside Festival.

They will be part of the line-up at Bents Park on Sunday, July 15, alongside The Vamps and The Cutkelvins.

The British band formed in October 2015 and is made up of members Reece Bibby, Blake Richardson and George Smith.

George said: "We’re really excited about performing at South Shields this summer, especially since we have heard that the Sunday concerts have a real festival feel.

“We’re obviously big fans of The Vamps and The Cutkelvins are fantastic performers so we are really looking forward to what is sure to be an amazing afternoon.”

New Hope Club are signed to The Vamps' record label, Steady Records, and released their debut EP in May 2017.

Two of their songs, Good Day and Tiger Feet, were featured on the 2018 Aardman Animations film Early Man.

As well as supporting The Vamps on tour in the UK, Ireland and Australia, they have headlined their own tour in various locations across Asia.

They were also nominated for Choice Next Big Thing at the 2017 Teen Choice Awards in Los Angeles and recently sold out two nights at London’s Shepherd’s Bush Empire.

Coun Alan Kerr, deputy leader of South Tyneside Council with responsibility for culture and leisure, said: “New Hope Club are an up and coming group and seem to be going from strength to strength so it is great to have them performing in South Shields this summer.

“The Sunday concerts are shaping up to be some of our best yet and are certain to be great days out for the whole family.”

Admission to all four Sunday concerts in this summer's South Tyneside Festival is free, but Priority Plus tickets are available for £5.

The tickets will provide earlier access to the park, with access to a dedicated bar area and toilets.

They must be bought in advance and are available on a first-come, first-served basis.

Under-fives will be allowed to enter for free with a ticket-holding adult.

To buy tickets, visit www.ticketmaster.co.uk/southtynesidefestival, call 0844 844 0444 or visit the shop at The Word, in Market Place, South Shields.