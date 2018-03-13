The Horrors revealed as first headliners for Hit The North festival 2018

Goth-rock band The Horrors have been revealed as the first headliners for Hit The North Festival 2018, which is being staged in May.

Marmozets, British Sea Power and Tom Grennan are among the other acts unveiled for the event, which will take place from May 4-6 in 15 venues around Newcastle city centre.

British Sea Power.

The event, now in its second year, focuses on new music, whether it's from established bands with new releases, or new artists just stepping out into the world.

This year's will feature more than 120 artists, and promoter Steve Davis said: “We’re thrilled to celebrate our second year of Hit The North. We have high hopes for the event and this year's line-up shows a great progression from 2017.”

Headliners The Horrors are purveyors of gothic rock from Southend who have five Top 40 albums under their belt.

The other big names announced today are alt-rockers Marmozets, fast-rising Bedford singer-songwriter Tom Grennan, and Brighton-based sextet British Sea Power, who bring together elements of art-rock and post-rock experimentalism.

Becca McIntyre of Marmozets.

Other acts confirmed today include Manchester-based indie-pop act Pale Waves, who were BBC Introducing's Ones To Watch, The Magic Gang, who went down a storm at last year's HTN, and local indie-rock heavyweights The Pale White, who opened the main stage at 2017's inaugural event.

Other names confirmed in the first wave of acts are storyteller Will Heard, dream-pop band Anteros, indie-rockers Blaenavon, and rising hip-hop multi-instrumentalist, Dylan Cartilidge.

Never one to forget its roots, Hit The North continues its celebration of local talent with sets from reformed rockers Detroit Social Club, shoegazers Dose, cosmic R&B champions The Old Pink House and recent Primary Talent signing Avalanche Party.

Individual tickets for Hit The North on Sunday, May 6, are £30. However, unlike 2017, an individual ticket for HTN does not grant customers entry to Meet The North on Saturday, May 5. Tickets must be purchased separately or together as part of a festival bundle.

Tom Grennan.

Music-lovers wishing to attend all events can buy full weekend tickets, which include HTN opening parties on Friday, May 4, with Drenge, Circa Waves and Jungle, Meet The North on Saturday, May 5, headlined by Peace, as well as Sunday’s main event.