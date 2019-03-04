The Prodigy singer Keith Flint found dead at 49

The Prodigy star Keith Flint has died at the age of 49.

Police confirmed that a man aged 49 was found dead in Essex.

An Essex Police spokeswoman said: "We were called to concerns for the welfare of a man at an address in Brook Hill, North End, just after 8.10am on Monday March 4.

"We attended and sadly a 49-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene. His next of kin have been informed.

"The death is not being treated as suspicious and a file will be prepared for the coroner."

The band said in a statement: "It is with deepest shock and sadness that we can confirm the death of our brother and best friend Keith Flint.

"A true pioneer, innovator and legend. He will be forever missed.

"We thank you for respecting the privacy of all concerned at this time."

The Prodigy emerged from the underground rave scene of the early 1990s to become one of the UK's biggest bands.

They notched up two No. 1 singles in 1996 with Firestarter and Breathe, and had six chart-topping albums, including last year's No Tourists.

Although Liam Howlett is the leader of the group, frontman Flint became iconic due to his his energetic live performances and distinctive hair and tattoos.

The band have appeared in the North East many times during their near 30-year career, most recently at the Metro Radio Arena in Newcastle in November 2015.

Other venues they have played include the O2 Academy, the Mayfair Ballroom, and Tiffany's nightclub, all in Newcastle, and Middlesbrough Town Hall.