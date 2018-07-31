The Vengaboys to play Newcastle Bongo’s Bingo night

The Venga Bus is coming!

Fresh from their success bringing Kelis to Houghton’s Rainton Meadows Arena, Bongo’s Bingo have announced that The Vengaboys will be the music guests at two Newcastle shows.

The kitsch band, whose hits include We Like to Party and We’re Going to Ibiza, will be appearing as part of the bingo night at Boiler Shop, Newcastle, on September 13 and 15.

Tickets for the nights, which have built up a cult following with their unique brand of bingo, rave, karaoke and comedy, will go on sale at 6pm on August 1 at www.bongosbingo.co.uk and are expected to sell out quickly.

The band, whose infectious back catalogue also includes Boom Boom Boom Boom and Uncle John from Jamaica, have sold more than 20 million singles and five million albums worldwide.

As well as music, on the night players get the chance to win pink unicorns, Henry Hoovers, boxes of Coco Pops, mobility scooters and life-size cardboard cut outs, as well as big cash prizes.

