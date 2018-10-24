When do tickets for Westlife's Twenty tour come on sale and how do I get them?

Irish boyband Westlife announced last week that they would be ending their six-year split by reuniting for their 2019 'Twenty' UK tour.

Now, we're just one day away until tickets go on FULL sale (Thursday, October 25) with fans expected to scramble for places to see the lads in action once again.

With Brian McFadden not taking part in the tour, it's down to Nicky Byrne, Kian Egan, Mark Feehily and Shane Filan to roll back the years - and they have promised to perform all of their No. 1 hits and all your favourite songs from over the years.

Desperate to secure your tickets? Here's exactly how to do it.

When will Westlife be coming to the North East?

Westlife will be coming to Newcastle's Metro Radio Arena on Friday, May 31, 2019.

Are there any other shows in the area?

Newcastle is the only North East venue Westlife have selected.

If you are unable to secure tickets for the Metro Radio Arena gig or can't make it, they are playing in Manchester on May 30, Sheffield on June 7, Leeds on June 10 and Liverpool on June 25.

They're also visiting Scotland, with a live performance in Glasgow on June 3.

Full details of tour dates are available here

When are tickets available?

Pre-sale tickets with Live Nation sold out within hours of going on sale on Wednesday morning, however tickets have been saved for full sale on Thursday.

General sale tickets will go on sale from 9am - so be quick because we've already witnessed the first pre-sale batch go quickly!

How do you get tickets?

You buy tickets via Ticket Master or the Metro Radio Arena website.

Alternatively, you can book from the Arena's booking hotline number 0844 493 6666, or from 11am in person from the box office.

Please note venue facility and booking fees will apply.