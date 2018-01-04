Win five pairs of tickets to five Sunderland Empire shows

A host of one-night spectaculars are set to hit the Sunderland Empire stage this month – and we have a pair of tickets to give away to each show.

Why not kick of 2018 in style when Nights on Broadway – The Bee Gees Story (January 11) presents a tribute to the Bee Gees.

Chris Farlowe

Featuring the Gibb brothers’ incredible songs from more than four decades – from the ’60s to the ’90s – the show gives the audience the experience of being at a Bee Gees concert, with a unique blend of classic hits, acoustic medleys and dance-floor favourites.

This is a live concert, complete with a six-piece band and costume changes complementing the show, to give a full Bee Gees concert experience.

Later in the month, celebrate the music of Paul McCartney and the greatest hits of The Beatles with Macca: The Concert (January 18).

Starring West End leading man Emanuele Angeletti (Let It Be) as Paul McCartney, this is a celebration of the music of a legend.

In the first concert of its kind to tour the UK and Europe, Macca: The Concert, features acclaimed West End performers and uses state-of-the-art visual media projection throughout.

It celebrates McCartney’s entire solo career from 1970 to 2016, including all his best-loved hits, the acclaimed Wings over the World 1975-76 Concert Tour and a selection of Beatles favourites.

Also at the Empire this month, prepare for a musical adventure that celebrates the career of a music legend with The Johnny Cash Roadshow (January 19).

Fronted by respected singer/songwriter Clive John, with The Spirit Band, the show re-creates the essence of what it was like to be at a real Cash show.

The show takes the audience from the 1950s right up to 2002 and all the stops in between.

All the greatest hits are included, Ring of Fire, Walk the Line as well as the Johnny and June duets Jackson and Help Me Make It Through The Night and more, all the while accompanied by a video back drop with images from Johnny Cash’s life.

For one night only, five legendary names take to the stage with The Sensational 60’s Experience (January 25) as Mike d’Abo (former lead singer with Manfred Mann) Chris Farlowe, Herman’s Hermits, The Fortunes & The New Amen Corner share the same bill.

Capping off the month in style is Bowie Experience – The Golden Years Tour (January 28), a concert celebrating the music of the world’s greatest pop icon, David Bowie.

The latest production features all the hits from A to Ziggy including Life on Mars, Space Oddity, China Girl, Heroes and more.

•Tickets are available from 0844 871 3022 or online at www.ATGtickets.com/Sunderland

•To be in with a chance of winning a pair of tickets to one of the shows, answer this question:

What is the surname of the brothers who make up The Bee Gees?

Send your answer and contact details to Empire Competition, Katy Wheeler, Johnston Press North East, 2nd Floor, Alexander House, 1 Mandarin Road, Rainton Bridge Business Park, Houghton, DH4 5RA.

Or, email your answer and contact details to Katy.Wheeler@jpress.co.uk by January 9.

Make sure to include which of the five shows you’d like to see.