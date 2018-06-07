Win tickets to five different Sunderland Empire shows this summer

We’ve teamed up with Sunderland Empire to give away tickets to five top music shows coming up this summer.

One winner could be moonwalking the night away with King of Pop – The Legend Continues (July 4), an absolute must see for Michael Jackson fans.

The production stars Navi who is renowned as the world’s leading MJ tribute artist, having been hand-picked by Michael himself as his official body double. The show features hits such as Smooth Criminal, Beat It, Billie Jean, Thriller and Jackson Five classics.

Or maybe you’d like to go Ga Ga with the winners of the National Tribute Awards, Mercury – The Ultimate Queen Tribute (July 12) who have firmly established themselves as one of the world’s most authentic tributes to Queen. The show includes performances of the most popular hits, such as Bohemian Rhapsody, Radio Ga Ga, We Are The Champions and We Will Rock You to name a few.

Next up, the legacy left by Jeff Lynne and The Electric Light Orchestra barely needs any introduction, suffice to say that between 1972 and 1986 they achieved more combined UK and US Top 40 hits than any other band. The ELO Experience (July 18), with a string section and light show, present a host of classics taking audiences on a musical journey through time, from Evil Woman, Living Thing, Don’t Bring me Down and Mr Blue Sky.

Has it really been 50 years since the most successful folk/rock duo of all time recorded their first No.1 hit single The Sound of Silence? Direct from its success in London’s Lyric Theatre, The Simon & Garfunkel Story is back (July 20) featuring a full cast of West End actor-musicians, and taking audiences back through the groovy times of the 1960s. Using huge projection photos and original film footage, this 50th Anniversary Celebration has all the hits including Mrs Robinson, Cecilia, Bridge Over Troubled Water and Homeward Bound.

Texas-born Roy Orbison remains one of the most distinctive looking, and sounding performers in modern music, and Barry Steele will take on the role in The Roy Orbison Story (August 3). Expect what is being billed as an upbeat and contemporary slant on Orbison’s legacy, as Barry Steele and Friends take audiences on a musical journey from the early Sun years right through to the late 1980s, when Orbison was experiencing a huge resurgence in popularity and worked with Bono, Bruce Springsteen and others.

