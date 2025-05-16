A music festival labelled as one of the biggest Newcastle has ever seen has been pushed back to later in the year.

Come Together Festival will see headline slots from Robbie Williams and Kings Of Leon and was initially scheduled to take place on the Town Moor in June.

However, a statement posted to the event’s social media platforms on the afternoon of Friday, May 16 said the festival will now take part in August.

The original lineup posters for Come Together Festival. | Come Together Festival

A statement on the festival’s accounts says: “Come Together will now go ahead in August, allowing for a bigger site, better infrastructure, and more time to deliver something special for the North East.

“The move to the larger Town Moor site means more stages, more artists, more rides and more space to enjoy it all.

An updated event map and full weekend info will be released next week.

“All tickets remain valid for the new dates, ticket holders should have received an email. Please check your inbox (including junk) or reach out to your ticket provider.

“August is going to be unforgettable!

“See you there.”

The first date, which was scheduled to see Robbie Williams perform in the North East for the first time in over a decade will now take place on Wednesday, August 20 while Kings of Leon will head to the Town Moor on Friday, August 22.

The new dates also mean slight changes to the lineup with Nieve Ella no longer listed on the updated lineup poster.

The week of the event now falls on the days just before Reading and Leeds festivals take place at either end of the country.

Big names such as Kaiser Chiefs, Perrie, The Lottery Winners and Andrew Cushin are still scheduled to play on the first day with Courteeners, Reytons The Snuts, The Cribs and more still expected to perform on day two.

