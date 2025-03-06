Football past and present came together in support of a vital cause as Newcastle United icon Kevin Keegan and current Newcastle United Women’s star Shania Hayles headlined a charity event.

The sold-out evening raised an estimated £20,000 in aid of the NSPCC and Tiny Lives Trust. Guests enjoyed an evening of football memories, with Keegan sharing stories from his illustrious playing and managerial career.

Keegan, one of the most celebrated figures in Newcastle United’s history, spoke about his enduring love for the city and its passionate supporters.

“Newcastle has always been a special place for me, and nights like this remind me why,” Keegan said. “The generosity shown tonight is remarkable, and it’s fantastic to see the football community coming together to support children and families who need it most.”

Shania Hayles, a rising star for Newcastle United Women and Jamaica international, was also in attendance at the event. Hayles, who has been instrumental in her team’s success this season with nine goals in 12 games, has already made a name for herself with key performances, including Newcastle’s first-ever Championship win and a professional hat-trick.

“It’s inspiring to see how football can bring people together for such an important cause,” Hayles said. “Hearing Kevin’s stories and seeing the passion in the room tonight just reinforces how special this city is. I’m honoured to be part of an event that’s making a real difference.”

With the funds raised on the night supporting the NSPCC’s vital work in protecting vulnerable children and Tiny Lives’ support for premature and sick newborns, NSPCC representative

Hayley Lynn added: “The generosity of everyone here tonight has been incredible. Kevin and Shania embody the spirit of Newcastle – past, present, and future – and their presence made this a truly memorable evening. On behalf of the NSPCC, I want to thank everyone who made this possible.”

The NSPCC relies on public donations to continue its essential work preventing child abuse and supporting families, while Tiny Lives provides vital assistance to families with premature babies at the Royal Victoria Infirmary (RVI).