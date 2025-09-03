See the new Great North Run finisher t shirt as race teams up with Fenwick

The eyes of the running world will be on the North East this weekend as the Great North Run returns.

The iconic half marathon course will be full of runners this Sunday, and the race organisers have revealed the design for the finisher t shirt each runner with receieve at the end.

The design changes every year, with this year’s blue look announced earlier this week in Fenwick in the centre of Newcastle.

For the first time ever the AJ Bell Great North Run 2025 Finisher T-shirt is revealed in the iconic Fenwick Newcastle window.See this year's GNR Finisher T-shirt on Northumberland Street until Sunday 7 September. | North News & Pictures Ltd

Usually the centre of attention over the Christmas period when the shop unveils a display for families along Northumberland Street, the iconic North East shop has teamed up with race organisers to show off the t shirt and medal designs for this year’s race.

The pair of items, which will be awarded to everyone finishing the race between Newcastle and South Shields on Sunday, September 7, feature a poem by North East sports reporter George Caulkin, who was at the Newcastle launch alongside Great North Run founder Sir Brendon Foster and a series of familiar faces in the North East running scene.

This year’s edition of the race will get started on Newcastle’s A167, also known as the Central Motorway at 10:50am. Coverage will run on BBC One. The event will also be broadcast in full from Screen On The Green in Newcastle city centre.