The singer posted the photos and clips on her Instagram and Twitter accounts on New Year’s Eve showing her when she was expecting baby son Axel, as well as celebrating her first Christmas with him in a particularly festive shot.

Edwards, from South Shields, announced she had welcomed her first child with footballer Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain in August.

She has now offered fans another glimpse at Axel, sharing a gallery of photos and videos captioned: “I cooked a whole human in 2021.”

She also included a photo of herself cradling the newborn, and beaming while holding Axel, dressed as an elf, in front of a Christmas tree.

The gallery also includes previously unseen photos of Edwards during her pregnancy in which she bares her growing baby bump.

Several videos clips include footage from a hospital scan and Oxlade-Chamberlain bursting a large confetti-filled balloon to reveal the baby’s gender.

She also posted a video of her in hospital after giving birth in which she films their baby asleep in his cot, her fiance asleep in a bed on the floor and then pans the camera around to capture herself eating a sandwich.

Little Mix's Perrie Edwards during the Brit Awards 2021, held at London's O2 Arena in May. Picture: PA.

In December it was announced Little Mix will be taking a break after finishing their Confetti tour to work on other projects.

But they said in a statement: “We are not splitting up, Little Mix are here to stay.

“We have plans for more music, tours and performances in the future.”

