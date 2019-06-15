The latest crime writer to emerge from South Tyneside is set to publish her debut novel.

Pamela Murray, from Don View, West Boldon has signed a two book deal with the crime fiction publisher, Bloodhound Books. Her debut novel, Murderland – described as a “gripping serial killer thriller” - is published on Wednesday 19 June, with the sequel set to come out in September.

Crime writer Pamela Murray's first published book, Murderland

Pamela follows in the footsteps of South Shields writer Adam Peacock, who released his debut novel, Open Grave last year. Both writers were former members of the South Shields Writers’ Circle.

The retired 66 year-old has previously won competitions with her short stories, but hadn’t written for four years when she entered one at The Write Festival last year.

“I thought I’d give it a go, and two months later the book was finished. I sent it to Bloodhound Books and they took it on straight away. Nobody was more shocked than I was,” said Pamela.

“I’d never written crime before and I didn’t think I was interested, but I read a lot of Kathy Reichs and Ellery Queen, so obviously they have influenced me.”

Following two detectives, DI Joe Burton and DS Sally Fielding as they race to track down a twisted killer, Murderland is set in Manchester but Boldon features heavily, as the hometown of DS Fielding.

“When I’ve read it over again, I think she might actually be based on me,” said Pamela, who admitted that she gets her best inspiration in the bath.

“I suppose it’s because you’re relaxing and you get these weird ideas,” she explained. “It’s just off the top of my head, I get an idea and see where it ends up.”

Currently working on her third book, the final in the trilogy, Pamela is now getting used to the idea that she could have a promising future as a crime writer.

“I’ve got some other ideas, so it’s something I’m going to be doing – hopefully,” she said.

“If you put your mind to something you can do anything.”

Murderland is out on 19 June and is available to pre-order now.