Over 60 family friendly ideas for families in the North East during the 2025 summer holidays

Summer school holidays are about to begin in the North East in little over a fortnight

So for those of you who have plans already - are you sure you’ve covered every possible moment of free time for your young ones?

We’ve compiled an ongoing list of family-friendly events that are taking place throughout the holidays, with many more expected to be added as and when new activities are announced.

School’s almost out in the North East for another year, as summer holidays approach, leading to some families looking for something to do around the area – be it to occupy time between annual vacations or for a staycation around the region instead.

But where to start, and what is currently on offer around areas such as Newcastle, South Shields, Hartlepool, Darlington, and more? Well, we’ve helped before during half-term breaks, so it seems fitting that we assist you during the big holidays this year!

We’ve pulled together over 60 events so far that have been announced taking place across the North East over the 2025 summer holidays (which last until September 1, 2025) to bring you a number of ideas that are suitable for all the family.

From younger family members enjoying nature trails to the more daring becoming super-sleuths as they go on bug hunts, many of the activities we’ve chosen are either free, donation-based, or have a nominal fee.

Stay tuned for more activities to come as and when they are announced, as this list can and will start to grow in the run-up to this year’s summer holidays.

So what has already caught our eye that might warrant your attention (and possibly your money) in the North East these summer holidays? Take a look at our list below, including links to the relevant information regarding each event.

Summer holiday events in the North East in 2025

All information correct as of writing

Darlington

Durham

Gateshead

July 21 and 22 2025: Sea Explorers' adventure at the Strongpoint Kids Summer Club - The Strongpoint Centre, 660 Durham Rd, Low Fell, Gateshead NE9 6JA

Hartlepool

June 28 - September 6 2025: Hartlepool Mural Festival - Hartlepool Art Gallery, Church St, Hartlepool TS24 7EQ

19 July - August 31 2025: Summer at Seaton 2025 - venues across Seaton, Durham

July 28 - August 19 2025: Lego Robot Building Day - Seaton Carew Community Hub, Station Ln, Seaton Carew, Hartlepool TS25 1BN

30 July - 21 August 2025 (Wednesdays and Thursdays): Outdoor Community Allotment Day - Waverley Outdoor Community Hub, Waverley Terrace, Hartlepool, TS25 5NB

Newcastle-upon-Tyne

Northumberland

Join housefly Lloyd and his dragonfly friend Dart on the Lloyd of the Flies Bug Hunt at Northumberlandia

South Tyneside

Sunderland

August 23 2025: Elemore Music Festival 2025 - Elemore Ln, Easington Lane, Hetton-le-Hole, Houghton le Spring DH5 0QS

August 31 2025: Steel and Sparks Art Festival - Sheepford Stables, Easington St, Monkwearmouth, Sunderland SR5 1BA

Are you a promoter or an organiser who has an event that is taking place in the areas we’ve covered that you think would be great addition for North East families? Email the writer with your event for inclusion when we update our events calendar.