Renowned R&B and soul act The Stylistics have announced a 23 date UK Tour for 2025.

The group are set for dates in Harrogate, Liverpool, Cardiff, Wimbledon and many more.

Here’s the full list of tour dates and how you can tickets to see one of soul music’s most respected groups.

Legendary US R&B and soul act The Stylistics are set to tour the United Kingdom in late 2025, performing 23 separate dates across the country in November.

As one of Philadelphia's most iconic soul acts, the group have made a lasting impact on popular music, charting an incredible ten consecutive Top 10 hits in the early 1970s with songs such as Betcha by Golly Wow, You Are Everything and You Make Me Feel Brand New.

Known for their smooth sound, unforgettable stage presence, and timeless style, they continue to mesmerize audiences around the globe, and are only more than happy to return to the United Kingdom this year: “We love returning to the UK and can’t wait to perform all our hits, bringing back great memories and having a great evening with you all.”

The Stylistics bring their incomparable soulful sounds with both a new album and a UK tour in 2025. | Provided

Their latest single, Yes I Will, featuring country legend Shania Twain, dropped on February 14th, 2025, showcasing the band's ability to blend genres while staying true to their signature soulful sound.

Where are The Stylistics performing during their 2025 UK Tour?

The R&B and soul legends are set to perform at the following venues on the following dates:

Where can I get tickets to see The Stylistics on their 2025 UK Tour?

Tickets to see The Stylistics on their 2025 UK tour are set to go on sale from February 21 2025 from Ticketmaster in the United Kingdom.

Will you be going to see The Stylistics on their UK tour, and what is your favourite song from the iconic group? Let us know your thoughts by leaving a comment down below.