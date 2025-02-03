The top fell runner bringing Lake District magic to her native Sunderland

The magic of the Lake District is being brought to the North East in the form of a unique show.

The Dreamtime Fellrunner, described as ‘a poetic, fun and moving exploration of running exploits on the Lakeland fells’, sees champion fell runner and storyteller Julie Carter share her experiences with a live audience.

Julie Carter is bringing her show to Arts Centre Washington

Julie grew up in Sunderland and has been a GP, scientist, teacher and writer - as well as an impressive fell runner.

Her books, well known in the running community, include ‘Running the Red Line’ and ‘Makin a Mackem: The Journey of Running into my Skin ’, as well as ‘The Dreamtime Fellrunner’, which shares its name with the show.

Julie now lives in Portinscale near Keswick, but is returning to Wearside as part of her national tour, stopping off at Arts Centre Washington on Thursday, February 13.

Sunderland Culture describes the performance as being ‘for anyone yearning for connection to the great outdoors, seeking to nourish both body and mind’.

“Escape to the Lakeland fells in this fun, poetic and moving exploration of the land around us, and how we inhabit it,” Sunderland Culture states in its blurb.

“From the comfort of your seat, join Julie as she bounds through the awe-inspiring landscape of the hills, on a track carved through feminism, land rights, history and literature – and all sorts in between.”

Julie’s show aims to present fell running as ‘a type of land art and spiritual practice’, with an ‘aesthetic performance which allows people to experience the beauty of a wonderful sport, regardless of their degree of familiarity with the fells and running’.

The performance promises to encompass connections between mind, body and spirit, with themes of feminism, land rights, ageism and ableism, history and literature, while carrying us on a journey through the stunning landscape of the fells.

More information about Jules and the show is available at www.mindfell.co.uk