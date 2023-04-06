The Vamps and Boyzlife set to play the This is South Tyneside Festival - here is the full line up
The acts for this year’s This is South Tyneside Festival’s Sunday line-ups have been announced - including boy bands, a TV legend and music from one of the world’s most loved groups.
The annual concerts always draw crowds and this year is expected to be no exception as the full line up is announced.
The Sunday concerts will start on July 9, with The Vamps taking to the stage in South Tyneside.
Then Jason Donovan will perform some of his best loved hits from across the years on the following Sunday (July 16).
South Tyneside will be treated to the music of global superstars Abba on Sunday, July 23, as Björn Again showcase their world class tribute to the Swedish band.
This year’s Sunday concerts will come to an end on July 30, with Boyzlife, featuring ex-Westlife singer, Brian McFadden and Boyzone’s Keith Duffy, being the final act to play.
South Tyneside Council are estiminating that the month of shows will attract up to 20,000 visitors to South Shields as the Sunday concerts look set to once again be a main highlight of the This is South Tyneside Festival.
Cllr Pat Hay, Mayor of South Tyneside, said: “Every year we are delighted to announce fantastic performers and a packed programme of events.
“This year is certainly no exception and we have some absolutely incredible acts – all of which have an international reputation – who will be appearing at Bents Park.
“There’s something for people of all ages and we imagine that once again we will see record crowds every Sunday.”
The This is South Tyneside Festival will launch with a live music series at Sandhaven Amphitheatre throughout June, following by the annual Summer Parade on Saturday, July 1.
Brass band concerts at Sandhaven Amphitheatre, along with Proms in the Park, in Bents Park, are just some of the other events that are lined up for this year’s programme.
South Tyneside Council has confirmed that admission to the Sunday Concerts is free; however, a limited number of priority tickets are available from Ticketmaster of Shop @ The Word for £6 per person to guarantee access on the day.
The priority tickets will only be available for sale until seven days before each concert from Ticketmaster, or up to 12pm on the day before each concert from Shop @ The Word.
Those planning to attend the festival are advised to keep checking www.southtynesidefestival.co.uk for updates.
Read South Tyneside’s news on the go with our free email newsletters - bringing the headlines to your inbox. Catch up on the day’s news and sport and enjoy even more from your Gazette. Visit our website here to find out more and sign up.