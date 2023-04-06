News you can trust since 1849
The Vamps and Boyzlife set to play the This is South Tyneside Festival - here is the full line up

The acts for this year’s This is South Tyneside Festival’s Sunday line-ups have been announced - including boy bands, a TV legend and music from one of the world’s most loved groups.

By Ryan Smith
Published 6th Apr 2023, 10:42 BST- 2 min read
Updated 6th Apr 2023, 10:43 BST

The annual concerts always draw crowds and this year is expected to be no exception as the full line up is announced.

The Sunday concerts will start on July 9, with The Vamps taking to the stage in South Tyneside.

Then Jason Donovan will perform some of his best loved hits from across the years on the following Sunday (July 16).

The Vamps will kick off this year’s Sunday concerts. The Vamps will kick off this year’s Sunday concerts.
    South Tyneside will be treated to the music of global superstars Abba on Sunday, July 23, as Björn Again showcase their world class tribute to the Swedish band.

    This year’s Sunday concerts will come to an end on July 30, with Boyzlife, featuring ex-Westlife singer, Brian McFadden and Boyzone’s Keith Duffy, being the final act to play.

    South Tyneside Council are estiminating that the month of shows will attract up to 20,000 visitors to South Shields as the Sunday concerts look set to once again be a main highlight of the This is South Tyneside Festival.

    Jason Donovan will perform some of his best loved hits. Jason Donovan will perform some of his best loved hits.
    Cllr Pat Hay, Mayor of South Tyneside, said: “Every year we are delighted to announce fantastic performers and a packed programme of events.

    “This year is certainly no exception and we have some absolutely incredible acts – all of which have an international reputation – who will be appearing at Bents Park.

    “There’s something for people of all ages and we imagine that once again we will see record crowds every Sunday.”

    Crowds will be treated to an ABBA tribute from Björn Again. Crowds will be treated to an ABBA tribute from Björn Again.
    The This is South Tyneside Festival will launch with a live music series at Sandhaven Amphitheatre throughout June, following by the annual Summer Parade on Saturday, July 1.

    Brass band concerts at Sandhaven Amphitheatre, along with Proms in the Park, in Bents Park, are just some of the other events that are lined up for this year’s programme.

    South Tyneside Council has confirmed that admission to the Sunday Concerts is free; however, a limited number of priority tickets are available from Ticketmaster of Shop @ The Word for £6 per person to guarantee access on the day.

    The priority tickets will only be available for sale until seven days before each concert from Ticketmaster, or up to 12pm on the day before each concert from Shop @ The Word.

    Boyzlife will close out the Sunday concerts on July 30. Boyzlife will close out the Sunday concerts on July 30.
    Those planning to attend the festival are advised to keep checking www.southtynesidefestival.co.uk for updates.

    Alternatively, members of the public can follow South Tyneside Events on Facebook and Twitter.

