Alexandra Burke to star in The Bodyguard at Sunderland Empire

It’s been announced that Alexandra Burke will star as Rachel Marron in hit musical The Bodyguard when it heads to Sunderland Empire next year.

Following its sell-out run in 2016, the musical spin off from the hit film will return to the theatre from November 12-23, 2019 - with tickets going on sale at 10am on Wednesday, November 28.

Alexandra Burke returns to the role made famous by Whitney Houston, having played the role to critical and audience acclaim in both the West End and the subsequent sell out 2015/2016 tour.

She first rose to fame after winning the fifth series of The X Factor and her debut number one single Hallelujah sold over one million copies in the UK, a first for a British female soloist.

She most recently appeared as Svetlana in Chess at the London Coliseum and can currently be seen as Roxie’ in Chicago at the West End’s Phoenix Theatre. Last year she reached the final of Strictly Come Dancing. Her other theatre credits include Deloris Van Cartier in the national tour of the musical Sister Act.

The musical tells the story of former Secret Service agent turned bodyguard, Frank Farmer, who is hired to protect superstar Rachel Marron from an unknown stalker.

The score featurs tracks sQueen of the Night, So Emotional, One Moment in Time, Saving All My Love, Run to You, I Have Nothing, I Wanna Dance with Somebody and one of the biggest hit songs of all time – I Will Always Love You.

Note: Alexandra Burke will not be performing the role of Rachel Marron at all shows on the tour. Patrons should check before booking.

•Tickets available in person at the Box Office on High Street West, from the Ticket Centre on 0844 871 3022* or online at www.ATGtickets.com/Sunderland*

*Calls cost 7p per minute plus your plus your phone company’s access charge. Booking and transaction fees may apply.