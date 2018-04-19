Benidorm Live announce Sunderland Empire dates

See your favourite stars from the Solana when Benidorm Live makes its Sunderland Empire debut.

It’s been announced that the stage adaptation of the hit comedy will head to Wearside from January 14-19 next year – with tickets going on sale tomorrow at 10am.

Sherrie Hewson

Derren Litten’s smash hit ITV comedy is set to bring sunshine and smiles to the UK and Ireland in its first ever tour, which is produced for the stage by Michael Harrison and David Ian.

Litten has written an all new set of Alicante escapades for the much-loved cast members, including Jake Canuso (Mateo), Janine Duvitski (Jacqueline), Sherrie Hewson (Joyce Temple-Savage), Shelley Longworth (Sam), Tony Maudsley (Kenneth) and Neptune’s very own Asa Elliott as they swap sangria for the stage after a quick spruce at the Blow ‘n’ Go.

Derren said: “I am blown away by the reaction to the Benidorm Live tour and so thrilled that we will be visiting more cities so even more people can enjoy the madness I’ve prepared! This is like an exclusive, extended live action episode of Benidorm you can only see if you come to the theatre, it’s also the nearest you’ll get to going on holiday with the cast!

“When theatres were first asking what kind of show this would be I struggled to tell producers Michael Harrison and David Ian, mainly because I didn’t know myself.

“Now I have written the show, well, I’m still not sure how to describe it, is it a musical? Not really. Do the cast sing? Yes they do! Is it a play? Yes, of course, but the audience are also involved in the performance! I’m not really into self-congratulation but I have to say this is the most hilarious, outrageous Benidorm script I have ever written.”

Tickets from Tel. 0844 871 3022.