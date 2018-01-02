Comedy shows to ensure 2018 kicks off with laughter in South Shields

Theatre-goers in South Tyneside are set to kick-off 2018 with laughter as a host of comedy shows come to a popular venue.

Comedians Sarah Millican, Adam Rowe, Glen Roughead, Jason Cook and Cal Halbert are all set to perform at The Customs House, in South Shields.

Sarah Millican will return to her home venue on January 25 and 26

The programme for January and February at the Mill Dam-based theatre also includes Wisdom of a Fool, which is a one-main play celebrating the life of Norman Wisdom, which will take place on Saturday, February 11.

Ray Spencer, executive director of The Customs House, said: “Forget the January blues, we’re bringing laughter and joy in with the new year.

“We’re so thrilled to have such a jam-packed season to follow panto and there’s plenty of ideas for Christmas presents too.”

Adam Rowe will bring his ‘Unbearable’ show to the venue on Thursday, January 18, while Sarah Millican will return to her hometown with her ‘Control Enthusiast’ show on January 25 and 26.

Glen Roughead and Jason Cook’s Save the World will feature on Saturday, February 3, and is the Geordie Rat Pack duo’s first show as a double act.

Cal Halbert, who is currently appearing in the Customs House panto The Lambton Worm, returns to his day job as a comedian and impressionist with his one-man variety show on Saturday, February 17.

Jason Cook’s Comedy Club will also return on Saturday, March 3, and Saturday, April 7, as The Customs House enters a third year of hosting the popular monthly event.

Dance groups from North and South Tyneside will compete for a place in regional dance final Pulse in Step Up and Dance on Tuesday, February 6.

The Customs House is set to host a series of comedy shows in the new year.

Panto favourites Arbuthnot and Puddles the Dog form a crime-fighting team in Puddles’ Adventure, running from Wednesday, February 14 to Friday, February 16.

A new adaptation of Shakespeare’s A Midsummer Night’s Dream will be performed on Wednesday, February 21, and comedy Teechers – about life at a struggling sink school – is on the following two days.

Other highlights of the calendar include tribute show Buddy Holly: A Legend Reborn on Sunday, January 21, and Les McKeown’s Bay City Rollers on Friday, March 2, as the voice on all the Bay City Rollers hits tells the story of how they became a worldwide pop sensation.

For full details, visit www.customshouse.co.uk or contact The Customs House box office on 0191 454 1234.

