League of Gentlemen add extra Sunderland date to tour

An extra Wearside date has been added to the League of Gentlemen tour to meet demand.

Last week it was announced that the cult comedy would open its UK tour at Sunderland Empire on Saturday, August 25.

Now it’s been announced that they will perform a second date on Sunday, August 26, with tickets still available.

The League of Gentlemen will return to the stage in 2018 for their first UK tour in over 12 years with their brand new live show The League of Gentlemen Live Again!

The tour will see BAFTA Award winning comedy legends Reece Shearsmith, Steve Pemberton, Mark Gatiss and Jeremy Dyson bring their dark and unhinged fictional village of Royston Vasey to theatres and arenas across the country.

The critically acclaimed black comedy which originally ran from 1999 – 2002 on BBC Two, also returned to TV screens this week to celebrate 20 years since the show began.

•Tickets are available in person at the Box Office on High Street West, from the Ticket Centre on 0844 871 3022* or online at www.ATGtickets.com/Sunderland*

*Calls cost 7p per minute plus your plus your phone company’s access charge. Booking and transaction fees may apply.