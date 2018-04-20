Les Miserables announces eight-week run at North East theatre

Beloved production Les Misérables will run in the North East for eight weeks as part of its first UK tour in almost a decade.

Prouducer Cameron Mackintosh has announced that the internationally celebrated Boublil and Schönberg musical will be coming to Newcastle Theatre Royal from August 15 to October 5 2019 - with tickets set to go on sale in June 2018.

The lead character of Jean Valjean will be played by Killian Donnelly who is currently thrilling audiences in the role in the West End production.

Prior to his run in Les Misérables, he played the role of Charlie Price in Kinky Boots on Broadway, a role he originated at the Adelphi Theatre in the West End in 2015, for which he was nominated for an Olivier Award.

He first joined the company of Les Misérables in 2008, going onto play the role of Enjolras from 2009 to 2011. In 2010, he played the role of Courfeyrac in the 25th Anniversary Concert of Les Misérables at The O2 Arena and also played the role of Combeferre in the multi-award-winning film of the show, released in 2012.

Cameron Mackintosh said: “When I announced the first UK tour of Les Misérables for ten years, I was really delighted that Killian said to me that he would like to continue playing Jean Valjean. No stranger to the original production, having played both Enjolras and Valjean with enormous success, his passionate take on the role will be even greater in the thrilling staging of my new production which has proved to be a worldwide success all over again. He is the first Irishman to play the role since Colm Wilkinson in the original and I’m delighted that from advance bookings, this new tour looks set to be sold out before we open.”

Since Cameron Mackintosh first conceived this new production of Les Misérables to celebrate the shows 25th anniversary in 2009, it has taken the world by storm. It also inspired the hugely successful movie version starring Hugh Jackman, Anne Hathaway and Eddie Redmayne.

This new staging has scenery inspired by the paintings of Victor Hugo, and has been seen in North America, South America, Korea, Japan, Canada, Australia, Spain, France, Manila, Singapore, Dubai and Broadway.

Based on Victor Hugo’s classic novel, Boublil and Schönberg’s score of Les Misérables includes the songs, I Dreamed a Dream, On My Own, Stars, Bring Him Home, Do You Hear the People Sing?, One Day More, Empty Chairs at Empty Tables, Master Of The House and many more.

•Tickets for Les Misérables go on to Friends of the Theatre Royal on Tuesday. June 5 2018 at 11am and to the general public on Thursday, June 21 2018 at 11am.