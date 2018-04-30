Russell Brand cancels Sunderland show after the star’s mum is injured in car crash

Comedian Russell Brand has cancelled the remaining dates on his Re:Birth tour after his mother was injured in a serious car accident.

Russell was due to perform at Sunderland Empire on Thursday, May 3 as part of the tour, but has released a video on his Twitter page cancelling the tour after his mum Barbara, 71, has been left battling life-threatening injuries following the incident last week.

Speaking on the video, he said: “Tickets will be refunded or possibly rescheduled, but I can’t imagine performing at the moment because I feel too sad and connected to this. I apologise for these circumstances beyond my control.”

Russell thanked fans for their well wishes and praised the NHS for their efforts in helping his mum, who had only finished a course of chemotherapy a month before the accident.

The Empire are expected to release a statement concerning refunds shortly.