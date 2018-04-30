Russell Brand cancels Sunderland show after the star’s mum is injured in car crash

Russell Brand was due to perform at the Empire on Thursday.
Comedian Russell Brand has cancelled the remaining dates on his Re:Birth tour after his mother was injured in a serious car accident.

Russell was due to perform at Sunderland Empire on Thursday, May 3 as part of the tour, but has released a video on his Twitter page cancelling the tour after his mum Barbara, 71, has been left battling life-threatening injuries following the incident last week.

Speaking on the video, he said: “Tickets will be refunded or possibly rescheduled, but I can’t imagine performing at the moment because I feel too sad and connected to this. I apologise for these circumstances beyond my control.”

Russell thanked fans for their well wishes and praised the NHS for their efforts in helping his mum, who had only finished a course of chemotherapy a month before the accident.

The Empire are expected to release a statement concerning refunds shortly.