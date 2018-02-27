Sunderland Empire talk starring Kevin Phillips and Peter Reid postponed due to weather conditions

Tonight’s England Legends Live talk at Sunderland Empire has been postponed due to the bad weather.

The sports talk, featuring England and Sunderland legends Peter Reid, Kevin Phillips and Chris Waddle, will take place on Tuesday, March 13 instead.

A spokesperson for the show said: “The hazardous conditions, widely reported in the local and national media, have badly impacted travel to and around the North of England and especially the North East.

“The promoters wish to apologise profusely to anyone who booked a ticket for the show, and feel that the safety of the guests who are travelling long distances and also the guests watching the show who may have had to negotiate treacherous conditions is of paramount importance, which is why they have taken this decision.

“England and Sunderland legends Peter Reid, Kevin Phillips and Chris Waddle regret not being able to make tonight’s show and are already excited and really hope you can join them for their new date of Tuesday 13 March 2018.”

All customers will be able to move their tickets over to the new scheduled date of, or if they cannot make it then they can get a full refund from their point of sale.