TV chef James Martin to visit North East on upcoming UK tour

Superstar chef and TV personality James Martin is visiting the North East as part of his autumn tour of the UK.

On The Road Again will come to the region in October - with tickets going on general sale this Friday (April 6).

So if you're a fan of James' legendary cooking skills, you can catch them on display at Newcastle City Hall later in the year.

As well as a tasty look inside the kitchen, audiences can expect exciting twists and big surprises following on from the success of his 2016 tour, where he learned to play the guitar as an extra trick.

It won't just be a cooking demonstration ...

The chef said: “I can’t wait to get back on the road for this tour. Last time around I was absolutely blown away by the reception.

"It was really thrilling to be able interact more directly with an audience, which is something I can’t do on TV."

James Martin will be at Newcastle City Hall on Monday, October 15. Tickets are £37.50 and will be available from Friday, with pre-sale starting today.