TV star Johnny Vegas added to comedy festival line-up in South Shields

High-profile comedian Johnny Vegas is set to entertain fans in South Tyneside this summer.

The TV personality will appear at the South Tyneside Comedy Festival.

Cal Halbert has been added to the line-up.

He will reunite with Murder on the Blackpool Express writer and co-star Jason Cook in a show at the Customs House, in South Shields.

Vegas starred alongside Cook as coach driver Terry in Cook's first feature-length comedy drama for Gold last year.

'Cook and Vegas are Blethering On' will be part of the third annual South Tyneside Comedy Festival.

Their show starts at 8pm on Saturday, August 4, with tickets costing from £25.

Lost Voice Guy - Lee Ridley - won Britain's Got Talent at the weekend.

Festival director Cook said: “I’m thrilled that Johnny is joining the festival for this special, one-off show.

“I’ve done these shows with Chris Ramsey and Sarah Millican, where nothing is prepared, it’s just two comics, sat on a sofa, bouncing off each other and the audience.

“Those shows are legendary and this one promises to be just as good.

"Join us for an evening of laughs, chaos and let’s be honest, a few beers.”

Meanwhile, Britain's Got Talent winner Lost Voice Guy - real name Lee Ridley - will appear at the Mill Dam venue on Saturday, July 28, and his show has become the first of the festival to sell out.

Cook said: “I’m over the moon for Lee.

"As anyone who has seen him knows, he was always in with a massive chance of winning the second he entered.

"I’m not ashamed to admit I cried my eyes out with pride when Dec read his name out as the winner.”

Fellow Britain’s Got Talent contestant Cal Halbert is the latest act to be added to the bill.

He will perform his new show, Shrewcastle, on Sunday, August 5, at 7.30pm, based on the challenges of his move at the age of 19 from his hometown of Shrewsbury to the north east of England, a place he now calls home. Tickets are £5.

The other acts confirmed for the South Tyneside Comedy Festival 2018 are Gary Delaney, Brennan Reece, Paul Sinha, Angela Barnes, Jo Caulfield, Carl Hutchinson, Justin Moorhouse, Scott Bennett and Steffen Peddie.

For tickets, call 0191 454 1234 or visit www.customshouse.co.uk.