TV star Johnny Vegas returns to Hebburn as work starts on new film

Comedian Johnny Vegas has been back in South Tyneside this weekend as work begins on his new film.

Johnny is directing and starring in a horror film called Hebburn Zombie Apocalypse, which will be set in the town.

This weekend, the funnyman and his crew started filming after identifying the locations they wish to use.

Johnny, who has starred in shows including ITV sitcom Benidorm, tweeted last night: "Long day in Hebburn but we shot some cracking zombie stuff.

"Thanks to all the gang for a cracking effort.

"Now sat pondering a way to shoot through the snow tomorrow.

"Fingers crossed St Patrick will show me the way, or at least protect me from falling icicles during tab breaks."

The Gazette revealed last December that Johnny had made a surprise appearance at Hebburn's Iona Club as he searched for suitable locations for the film.

He was back at the club this weekend, and appears to be enjoying his latest stay in the town.

On Friday, he tweeted: "Last day before principal shooting starts on our Hebburn Apocalypse.

"It's pure bedlam here with last minute zombie preps but loving the buzz of taking it off the page and putting it up there on screen.

"Thanks Hook Productions for letting me out to play."

Johnny also posted pictures of himself at locations around the town, including the Greggs store.

He joked that he was "loving" Hebburn's bid to host the next Olympic Games.

Johnny has appeared in many films and TV programmes.

He is a regular panellist on shows including Celebrity Juice, 8 Out of 10 Cats and QI, often leaving audiences in stitches of laughter with his surreal humour.

The 47-year-old, from St Helens, Lancashire, is also well-known for playing Al in adverts for PG Tips.