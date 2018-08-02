Win a family ticket to see Peppa Pig at Newcastle’s Theatre Royal

The ever popular Peppa Pig is heading back to the region – and you could be there for free.

Peppa is back in a new live stage show and we have a family ticket to give away to one lucky reader.

The new show is at Newcastle’s Theatre Royal from August 22 to 23, with shows at 10am, 1pm and 4pm, and we have a family ticket to give away for the 10am performance on Wednesday, August 22.

In the show, join Peppa as she gets ready to go on an exciting camping trip to the woods with George and her school friends, including Pedro Pony, Suzy Sheep and Gerald Giraffe.

With lunch boxes packed and Daddy Pig driving the bus, Peppa and friends are excited about their outdoor adventure, full of games, laughter and live music.

Peppa Pig’s Adventure promises to be the perfect theatre show for all pre-schoolers. It’s suitable for youngsters aged three and over and follows the success of previous stage shows Peppa Pig’s Party, Peppa Pig’s Treasure Hunt, Peppa Pig’s Big Splash and Peppa Pig’s Surprise.

l Peppa Pig’s Adventure plays at the Theatre Royal from Wednesday, August 22, to Thursday, August 23 at 10am, 1pm and 4pm. Tickets are priced from £14.50 (£2 off U16s, family ticket available) and can be purchased at www.theatreroyal.co.uk or from the Theatre Royal Box Office on 08448 11 21 21 (calls cost 7ppm plus your phone company’s access charge).

l To be in with a chance of winning a family ticket to the 10am performance on August 22, answer this question: What is the name of Peppa’s brother.

A) George

B) James

C) Jessie

Email your answer and contact details to Katy.Wheeler@jpress.co.uk

Or send your answer with your name and contact details to Peppa Pig Competition, Katy Wheeler, Johnston Press North East, 2nd Floor, Alexander House, 1 Mandarin Road, Rainton Bridge Business Park, Sunderland, DH4 5RA by August 8.

The family ticket comprises four tickets and one of those attending must be an adult over 18. Entries are deleted/shredded once drawn.