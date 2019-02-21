Win tickets to see Agatha Christie classic The Mousetrap at Sunderland Empire

The legendary whodunit The Mousetrap, from Queen of Crime, Dame Agatha Christie, will play Sunderland Empire next week – and you could be there for free.

We have a pair of tickets to give away for opening night on February 28.

This West End hit has been entertaining theatregoers for 67 years with its macabre murder mystery. This new tour stars Only Fools and Horses and EastEnders actress Gwyneth Strong as Mrs Doyle.

Speaking about appearing in the touring version of such an iconic show, she said: “Opportunities like this come out of the blue and I was really delighted to be asked to be a part of the show.

“At the time, I was probably one of the very few people from all of the millions to have never actually seen it, but when I settled down to read the script I was immediately hooked. Now, whenever I tell people I’m in The Mousetrap I receive such a positive response and everybody has a tale to tell about it.”

Speaking about her character in the piece, she said: “One of the things I really notice and admire from her body of work is that she’s very good at writing interesting women. When you consider the time in which she was writing, it’s quite fascinating.”

The touring cast also includes David Alcock (Mr Paravicini), Geoff Arnold (Detective Sgt Trotter), Nick Biadon (Giles Ralston), Lewis Chandler (Christopher Wren), John Griffiths (Major Metcalf), Harriett Hare (Mollie Ralston) and Saskia Vaigncourt-Strallen (Miss Casewell).

l The Mousetrap is at Sunderland Empire from February 28 to March 2. Tickets from Tel. 0844 871 3022 or www.ATGtickets.com/Sunderland.

l To be in with a chance of winning a pair of tickets to opening night on Thursday, February 28, complete the title of another famous Agatha Christie novel, Murder on the Orient ...?

Email your answer, along with your name and daytime contact details, to Katy.Wheeler@jpimedia.co.uk by noon on Monday, February 25.

Usual JPI Media competition rules apply and no data is passed on to third parties. Full Ts&Cs at https://www.jpimedia.co.uk/competition-prize-draw-terms-and-conditions/