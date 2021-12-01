Pictures from the Jarrow Christmas switch-on.

11 pictures from the Jarrow Christmas lights switch-on as happy faces gather to launch the festive season

Christmas has landed in Jarrow, care of a hero shopkeeper, Santa, and some top entetainment.

By Ross Robertson
Wednesday, 1st December 2021, 12:05 pm

The event had been due to take place on Friday, but was postponed due to Storm Arwen.

1. Jarrow Christmas lights switch-on with the Jarrow Cross C of E Primary School choir.

Jarrow Christmas lights switch-on with the Jarrow Cross C of E Primary School choir.

Photo: Stu Norton

Photo Sales

2. Jarrow Christmas lights switch-on with the Jarrow Cross C of E Primary School choir.

Jarrow Christmas lights switch-on with the Jarrow Cross C of E Primary School choir.

Photo: Stu Norton

Photo Sales

3. The Creative Seed entertain the crowds for the Jarrow Christmas lights switch-on.

The Creative Seed entertain the crowds for the Jarrow Christmas lights switch-on.

Photo: Stu Norton

Photo Sales

4. The Creative Seed entertain the crowds for the Jarrow Christmas lights switch-on.

The Creative Seed entertain the crowds for the Jarrow Christmas lights switch-on.

Photo: Stu Norton

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3