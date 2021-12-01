11 pictures from the Jarrow Christmas lights switch-on as happy faces gather to launch the festive season

1. Jarrow Christmas lights switch-on with the Jarrow Cross C of E Primary School choir.
Jarrow Christmas lights switch-on with the Jarrow Cross C of E Primary School choir.
Photo: Stu Norton
2. Jarrow Christmas lights switch-on with the Jarrow Cross C of E Primary School choir.
Jarrow Christmas lights switch-on with the Jarrow Cross C of E Primary School choir.
Photo: Stu Norton
3. The Creative Seed entertain the crowds for the Jarrow Christmas lights switch-on.
The Creative Seed entertain the crowds for the Jarrow Christmas lights switch-on.
Photo: Stu Norton
4. The Creative Seed entertain the crowds for the Jarrow Christmas lights switch-on.
The Creative Seed entertain the crowds for the Jarrow Christmas lights switch-on.
Photo: Stu Norton