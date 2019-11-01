Harper, 5, and Lyle, 4

45 pictures of your little horrors dressed up for Halloween

We asked to see some fiendishly good photos of your Halloween outfits and you didn’t disappoint.

By Graham Murray, Candice Farrow
Friday, 1st November 2019, 12:11 pm
Here’s the first monster mashup of zippy zombies, brilliant bloodsuckers, wicked witches and sick sorcerers. If your children are headed off to a party this weekend, don’t forget to take a quick snap. And, adults, don’t feel left out – we want to see your terrifying togs too! Send your pictures to gazette.news@jpimedia.co.uk

1. Purple princess

Amber, 4

Photo: Dawn Sewell

2. Queen of the Undead!

Amelia Young, 5

Photo: Christina Young

3. Little monster

Amelie Gudgeon, 6

Photo: Sarah Clouston

4. Terrible trio

Big sister Honour Mae Ford with twin brothers Hugo and Hogan

Photo: Submitted

