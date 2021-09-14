Booking system for South Tyneside's gyms and swimming pools dropped - but some covid safety measures remain in place

The pool at Haven Point in South Shields.

Since reopening after Covid-19 lockdowns, South Tyneside’s swimming pools and gyms have operated a pre-booking system to help keep people safe.

But South Tyneside Council has announced this will end from September 17, 2021.

In a statement posted on social media on Tuesday, the council said: “From Friday 17 September 2021, customers will no longer need to pre-book swimming and gym sessions at our leisure centres.

“Customers will still need to book fitness classes. Multi and Duo members can continue to use online booking for fitness classes.”

Covid-secure measures are published on the council’s website, with information both on systems in place to help and what visitors are asked to do to help.

It reads: “Changing rooms and showers are open, but please arrive 'swim-ready' or 'ready to exercise' if you can.

“We ask that you continue to wear a face covering when entering a leisure centre, unless exempt - you can remove the face covering when using the leisure facilities.

“We are cleaning the centres throughout the day - areas will be closed at certain times for cleaning.

“Hand sanitiser is available. Floor markings and signs are in place, to help you keep a safe distance from other visitors.

“The cafes and toilets are open for everyone - make sure you sign in for NHS Test and Trace (either scan the QR code or sign in)

“The cafe at Haven Point is open for table service and takeaways.”