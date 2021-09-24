Celtic group Shamrock Street continue Jarrow's Irish tradition with Friends of The Irish Night

A previous performance by Shamrock Street

Celtic group Shamrock Street hosted the Friends of The Irish Night at Alberta Social Club in May for the first time in over a year as coronavirus restrictions were lifted.

Now the group are looking forward to bringing the traditional Irish party back to Alberta Social Club once again as they host another round of Friends of The Irish Night this Thursday, September 30.

It starts at 8.15pm, and there is no cover charge.

Friends of The Irish Night has been unable to take place for much of the last year or so due to the pandemic, but Shamrock Street were able to reunite for the first performance together in 15 months, in May.

Group organiser Eddie Macintyre was delighted with the group's reunion in May and is looking forward to giving fans another good performance this month.

Shamrock Street perform a variety of Irish music and songs, consisting of fiddle, electric fiddle, flute whistle, harmonicas, percussion and vocals, guitars and mandolin.

The group will be supported by floor singers for the lively evening, which is a popular fixture in South Tyneside's rolling cultural calendar.

Friends of the Irish Night is one of Jarrow’s oldest traditions, dating back to 1962 – more than half a century and looks to celebrate and promote all things Irish in the Jarrow community, which has strong roots to the country.

Settlers from the Emerald Isle came in large numbers to work in the area’s heavy industries, in particular the shipyards, mines, steel works and chemical works.