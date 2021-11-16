Christmas fair returns to The Customs House in South Shields - here's what to expect

The Custom House

The Customs House in Mill Dam will be hosting its Christmas fair featuring 29 stall holders, including South Tyneside companies One More Than Two Brew, Sanddancer Clothing, and a range of crafters who will be selling their homemade wares.

‘Princess Anna’ from entertainment business A Magical Moment will also be providing glitter tattoos to visitors keen to take part.

Marie Campbell, development officer at The Customs House, said: “We are so excited for our Christmas Fayre this weekend, we have a great range of stall holders and Bella’s will be open for a cuppa and festive treat.

"It’s free entry too, so why not pop down to do a bit of Christmas Shopping or pick up something nice for yourself”

‘The Christmas Fayre’ takes place between 11am to 4pm on Saturday, November 20 and Sunday, November 21.

