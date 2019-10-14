Cliff Richard announces North East tour date to mark 80th birthday
Cliff Richard has announced a Great 80 tour to mark his milestone birthday –with a date in the North East next Autumn.
Sir Cliff Richard is indisputably one of Britain’s most successful performers with over 60 years in the British music industry.
He has sold more than 250 million albums worldwide, achieved 14 number one singles, and 7 number one albums while also having success in films, musicals, and television shows.
Now Sir Cliff has announced an 80th birthday tour for 2020 with tickets going on sale on Friday, October 25.
The 2020 UK tour supported by Live Nation kicks off on September 23 at Sage Gateshead with dates scheduled throughout the UK, including Glasgow’s Royal Concert Hall, Manchester’s Bridgewater Hall and two final nights at London’s Royal Albert Hall.Tickets for Sir Cliff Richard will go on-sale to the general public on Friday, October 25 2019 at 9am at www.livenation.co.uk