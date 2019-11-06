Jill (Katie Forrest), Jack (Lucy McCabe)

Jarrow Musical Theatre Company is bringing the story of Jack and the Beanstalk to life at the newly refurbished theatre at Jarrow Focus this Christmas.

The traditional story will be brought to the stage by director, Michelle Coulson; musical director, Freda Carney and choreographer, Kirsty Jeffrey, along with the wonderful cast and crew of adults and children.

The company, which performed their first pantomime, Cinderella, in 1961, say their vision of bringing high quality musical theatre and keeping music live still stays strong.

Jack (Lucy McCabe), Dame Trott (Lawrence Clark), Simon (Frances Wood)

The famous tale tells of the story of hapless Jack and his mother who have fallen upon hard times.

‘Jack and the Beanstalk’ opens on Wednesday 27 the November and runs until Sunday December 1 at Jarrow Focus Theatre.

Tickets are £10 each and can be booked online at ticketsource.co.uk/jarrowmusicaltheatrecompany or by phoning the Ticket Hotline on 01914225068.