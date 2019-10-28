Everything you need to know about this year’s South Shields and Westoe Club Halloween firework display

The annual South Shields and Westoe Club’s firework display returns with a ‘Haunted Halloween’ theme to light up faces on Friday, November 1.

The community event raises funds to support the running of the club in Dean Road, South Shields, which provides around 500 children and young people with access to sports including rugby and cricket.

In previous years the fireworks display, thought to be the biggest in the borough, has attracted up to 4,000 people for an evening packed with entertainment and another bumper turn out is expected this year.

Organisers have added some new additions to the line-up, including light show dancers and a performance by the DrumDin band, the North East’s first community Samba drumming band.

The event will kick off at 6pm with fairground rides and food and drink stalls and kids are encouraged to come dressed up in their spookiest costume.

The DrumDin band will then get things going at 6.45pm, followed by an all-singing, all-dancing Halloween-themed show at 7.15pm.

The light show is then set to sparkle at 8pm, followed by the fireworks at 8.30pm.

“The event has become a bit of a family tradition now. It’s a really good thing for the community and it’s always great seeing everyone come together to enjoy themselves,” said Club manager, Jan Robinson.

“All of the funds raised go towards helping us run a sports club for the children and young people in our community. While we do have senior members, a lot of our focus is on young people because they are our future.

“It costs a lot of money to keep the fields maintained and for the general running of the club and the clubhouse, to ensure we can do everything we do to the highest standard.”

Jan added: “We hope everyone will come and join us for a spectacular evening.”

Family tickets are available in advance from South Shields and Westoe clubhouse for the special price of £20 to avoid the queues on the night.

Tickets on the door are adults £6, children and OAPs £5 and under 5s are free.