Eyes down - gin bingo is coming to Sunderland and here's how you can take part

It's time to pour a healthy measure of mother's ruin and raise a glass to your favourite game.

Gingo - that's gin and bingo - sessions are coming to Sunderland as part of the city's first ever food and drink festival, with organisers expecting a full house.

The sessions are taking place at The Looking Glass. Picture: Google Maps.

The hour-long sessions will take place in June, giving participants a chance to learn more about the nation's favourite spirit while taking part in the popular game.

Georga Spottiswood, Gingo ginstructor, has hailed the events as a great way to support artisan distilleries in the region and have fun.

She added: "Some exceptional gins are being produced in this region.

“And, at Gingo, we bring in distillery owners to talk about their passion, how they started their business, the botanicals they use and how people should drink their gin.”

The Sunderland Food and Drink Festival is taking place from June 21 until June 23 and is the brainchild of Sunderland BID and Sunderland City Council.



As well as the Gingo sessions, the festival will also feature famous faces from the culinary world including French chef Jean-Christophe Novelli and former Masterchef finalist Dean Edwards.

Sharon Appleby, head of business operations at the BID, said: “The festival will showcase a range of food and drink from local, regional and international traders and we will also be providing a packed programme of entertainment for the whole family.

“Gingo is a great addition to the programme because those who take part will have great fun playing the game while learning about one of our favourite tipples at the same time.”

The hour-long Gingo sessions will take place on Friday, June 21 at 6pm and 8pm and on Saturday, June 22 at 12pm, 2pm and 4pm.

Tickets will cost £12 and include gin and tonic combinations, a game of bingo and a chance to win prizes. The sessions are taking place at The Looking Glass, Athenaeum Street.

For more information, visit the website here.