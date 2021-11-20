The seafront fairground is inviting visitors to get their skates on as it welcomes a new attraction next week, just in time for the festive season.

From November 26, the park will be home to a whole host of festive activities including an ice rink, more than 40 rides, attractions and arcade games across the site, as well as other festive favourites including mulled wine.

Organisers are currently putting together a programme of live music and the park will also welcome festive special guests at certain times over the coming months.

Ocean Beach, South Shields SJ

Ocean Beach will also undergo a seasonal makeover, with decorations, festive music and selfie spots to help visitors get into the Christmas spirit.

Michael Sheeran, operator at Ocean Beach, believes there’s something for everyone at the Winter Wonderland. He said:

“We’re really excited to launch our first ever Winter Wonderland here at the park and we’ve got a fantastic programme planned for the holiday season.

“Whether groups are planning a visit with family or friends, our real ice rink is something that all ages can enjoy and there’s festive fun on offer across the whole site so there’s plenty of reason to stick around after skating.

“Our tipi is a great spot to stop for a warming tipple with friends and we can’t wait to see what our visitors think of the park’s festive makeover when we launch.”

Skaters can warm up afterwards with a visit to the festival bar with fire pits for a glass of mulled wine, while a huge range of festive food and drink will also be available at kiosks across the site.

Booking in advance is recommended and slots for the ice rink cost £9 for adults and children aged 13 and over, £7 for children aged over 3 and family tickets are available at £27 for two adults and two children.

Private hire is also available for a group of up to 30, with activities running until 9 January 2022.

For more information, or to book, visit www.oceanbeach.co.uk

