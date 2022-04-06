Free activities for children during Easter holidays in South Tyneside, from sunflower planting to meeting Peter Rabbit

As the Easter holidays are just around the corner you may be wondering how you’re going to keep the children entertained. Every parent hates hearing their children say “I’m bored” during the school holidays. Keeping the kids occupied doesn’t have to be expensive. Here are free activities you can enjoy in South Tyneside.

Sunflower planting

Children can visit library branches across South Tyneside to have a go at planting sunflower seeds during the Easter holidays

Easter eggs

:: Wednesday 13 April, 10am-12noon at Cleadon Park Library

:: Wednesday 13 April, 2-3pm at Jarrow Focus Library

:: Wednesday 20 April, 11am-3pm at The Word

:: Friday 22 April, 10am-12noon at Hebburn Central

This is a free, drop-in event. Suitable for families and children of all ages.

Torn paper landscape pictures

South Shields Museum and Art Gallery is hosting an arts and crafts session on Tuesday, 12 and Tues, 19 April, 11am-3pm. The session will allow children to tear and layer paper to create colourful landscape pictures.

Drop-in event or first come first serve basis.

Peter Rabbit

Get in the Easter spirit with a visit with a much-loved bunny, Peter Rabbit. The furry friend will be making an appearance at Ocean Beach Pleasure Park on Saturday, 16 April, 12.30pm-1.30pm

Roman crafts

Arbeia Roman Fort is hosting two Roman craft sessions free of charger. On Wednesday, 13 April children can plant your their own Roman herbs to take away. On Wednesday, 20 April make and design your own Roman dagger and pretend to be a Roman soldier in battle. Both events take place 11am-3pm.

Easter egg hunt

Easter Egg Hunt in Carr Ellison Park (meeting at the canon) Children can enjoy an egg hunt and meet and greet with Peter Rabbit! For families in the Hebburn, Jarrow and Primrose area. Booking is essential for all of the activities. (0191 4287650) A voluntary contribution of £1 per child is appreciated. Older siblings welcome.

Explore South Tyneside

Spend the Easter holidays in the great outdoors through the Love Exploring app. The app, which is free to download from the App Store or Google Play Store allows you to follow guided trails across South Tyneside and discover more about our rich history, public art and places to visit.

