Free concerts in South Shields: Which headliner are you most excited to see this summer?

We don't have long to wait until the start of this year's South Tyneside Summer Festival programme.

Kicking off next month, the festival marks the start of a summer of entertainment including everything from free live music to a community parade packed with colour. The free Sunday concerts are a highlight of the programme, attracting thousands of visitors to the town each year. This year's concerts are taking place on July 14, July 21, July 28 and August 4. The headliners are Marti Pellow, The Lightning Seeds, Midge Ure, Nick Heyward and Gabrielle. Support acts are yet to be announced, but we want to know - which act are you most looking forward to so far?