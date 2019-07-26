2. Sunderland Airshow, July 26-28
Sunderland Airshow will return from 26 to 28 July 2019, showcasing brand new flying displays and a jam-packed programme, with a whole host of activity on the ground.The planes taking part are: Chinook (RAF), Swiss Air Force PC-7, Team Battle of Britain Memorial Flight, RAF Typhoon, Falcons Parachute Display, Team RAF Tutor, Norweigan Air Force Historical Squadron T-33, P-47 Thunderbolt , P-51 Mustang, Spitfire & Hispano Buchon, Wildcat Pitts Specials, Strikemaster ,The Blades, The Bronco, The Fireflies, The Tigers Army Parachute Display Team and Royal Navy Wildcat. However, fan favourites The Red Arrows will not be flying due to other commitments. Flying takes place from 6.10pm on Friday; noon on Saturday and noon on Sunday.
