James Humes demonstrates some battle techniques.

Gladiators invade South Shields at the Arbeia Roman Festival

South Shields was taken over by gladiators and historical characters as visitors flocked to the annual South Tyneside Roman Festival.

By James Barker
Sunday, 04 August, 2019, 08:00

The festival, on Saturday August 3, was at Baring Street, and saw people taking part in training exercises and fights in an arena. While poetry sessions, archery classes and jewellery workshops took place around the rest of the grounds of the South Shields Roman fort.

1. The impressive Arbeia Roman Fort

In 1986, the reconstruction of the West Gate was begun to give visitors an impression of the size and scale of Roman military architecture. In 2002 two further reconstructions were opened to show the very different living conditions of a normal soldier, a Centurion and a Commanding Officer.

Photo: Colin Davison

Copyright:

Buy photo

2. Live demonstrations entertained the public

Based four miles east of the end of Hadrian's Wall at South Shields, the fort was originally built to house a garrison and soon became the military supply base for the 17 forts along the Wall.

Photo: Chris Booth

Copyright:

Buy photo

3. Families watch on as battle commenced

The Arbeia Roman Festival included combat demonstrations from trained professionals. Arbeia once guarded the sea port and was the supply base for troops on Hadrian’s Wall

Photo: Chris Booth

Copyright:

Buy photo

4. Roman entertainment and street games were on show

Mr Freak and the three shell game at the Arbeia Roman Festival.

Photo: Chris Booth

Copyright:

Buy photo
Page 1 of 3