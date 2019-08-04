Gladiators invade South Shields at the Arbeia Roman Festival
South Shields was taken over by gladiators and historical characters as visitors flocked to the annual South Tyneside Roman Festival.
By James Barker
Sunday, 04 August, 2019, 08:00
The festival, on Saturday August 3, was at Baring Street, and saw people taking part in training exercises and fights in an arena. While poetry sessions, archery classes and jewellery workshops took place around the rest of the grounds of the South Shields Roman fort.