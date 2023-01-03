Completing the Great North Run is a huge goal for many North East residents and more places for the 2023 edition of the race are set to become available through the event’s ballot later this month.

If you are planning on getting a place for the 2023 Great North Run, this is all you need to know so far ...

When does the 2023 Great North Run ballot open?

Great North Run 2023: Organisers confirm ballot opening date for latest edition of the famous half marathon. Entry information for the group's 10k race has also been announced. (Photo by Ian Forsyth/Getty Images)

The ballot for the event opens on Monday, January 9. Potential runners can register their interest through the Great Run website, which allows the company to email updates for certain events to those wanting to take part. The ballot will close on Monday, February 20.

How does the Great North Run ballot work?

Potential runners will need to enter the ballot over the application window, with all entrants of the ballot being told whether or not they have been successful by 5pm on Friday, February 24. Those who have been successful will then hear from the run organisers in the build up to the event with race packs not expected to be sent out until around two weeks before the race.

Can I still run the Great North Run if I don’t get a ballot place?

Anyone who did not get a place through the ballot can still apply for a charity place. These entries can be asked for by contacting one of the event’s paired charities directly. Most charities will ask for a specific amount of money to be raised ahead of race day.

When is the 2023 Great North Run?

The 2023 edition of the race will take place on Sunday, September 10.

How many people run in the Great North Run?

The Great North Run usually sees 60,000 people run the route from Newcastle to the seafront at South Shields.

Can I run the Great North Run 10k?

