The ‘Harton Village Christmas Fayre’ will feature a lights switch on, raffle, tombola, and a visit from Santa Claus as residents come together to fund a potentially life saving defibrillator for the village.

The fair is organised by Harton Hub, a collection of business owners in the area working with St Peter’s Church in the village, and people in the community.

The hub was formed in order for business owners to give something back to the village, with a long term goal of raising the profile of Harton.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

St Peter's Church in Harton Village.

Residents are encouraged to come along to the festivities on Thursday December 2 and get involved in the Christmas fun.

Andrew Quinn, who owns eco-friendly store Zilch Weight House, in the village, said: “Business owners in Harton Village came together with the idea of giving something back to the community and knew we wanted to get something done for Christmas.

“Since we started the group we didn’t think it would go as big as it has done but loads of people have been getting in touch to donate raffle prizes and see how they can get involved to help. The group has over 400 members on Facebook now too.”

When discussing how the group could support Harton Village, a defibrillator was at the top of the list.

Andrew added: “There’s quite a lot in the press and certainly the sporting world at the minute about the need for defibrillators close by and I think it was identified the closest one to the village was almost a mile away so we saw a need as Harton gets busier that a defibrillator may be required one day.”

As part of the plans, a volunteer in the local community will be offering CPR lessons to staff in shops around the village and lessons on how to use a defibrillator will also be given.

The Harton Village Christmas Fayre will take place on Thursday December 2, with festivities in the village kicking off at 6pm.

Support your Gazette and become a subscriber today.