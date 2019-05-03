Help thriving nature reserve West Boldon Lodge to plot species at family fun day

Nature lovers are being invited to take part in a BioBlitz on Bank Holiday Monday.

West Boldon Lodge, in Newcastle Road, Boldon, is hosting the event to give visitors the chance to work alongside expert naturalists as part of a Woodland Connectors project.

The site is teeming with wildlife and it needs your help to figure out exactly what is living there.

There will be a full day of free activities for you to take part in, helping the naturalists find, identify, and record all the species present on the site. You’ll have the opportunity to get up close with local wildlife, learn ID skills, and contribute to the conservation work of West Boldon Lodge.

No previous experience necessary, all activities are led by skilled professionals who will help you join in whatever your skill level.

John Allom, project officer at West Boldon Lodge, said: “The BioBlitz will give us a snapshot of the species present on site. This information helps to make conservation decisions about how the site is managed and contributes to important national research.”

Tom Mower, programme lead at West Boldon Lodge, says “The Woodland Connectors project is an ambitious programme improving wildlife habitat between West Boldon Lodge and Monkton Community Woodland. Joining up these isolated sites with wildlife corridors means that species have more space to roam, therefore populations will be more resilient and able to thrive. The BioBlitz will tell us what animals and plants are already here so we

can tailor the practical improvements to suit.”

Pre-booking is essential and tickets are available until 4pm on Sunday, May 5. To reserve your space, like West Boldon Lodge on facebook or visit www.westboldonlodge.co.uk.

West Boldon Lodge, an environmental education centre, is a partnership between Groundwork SANT and National Grid - the only centre of its kind in the region, dedicated to conserving and helping people connect with nature.

Another BioBlitz will also take place at Monkton Community Woodland on June 8.