How to get tickets for Disney on Ice at Newcastle’s Utilita Arena and how much do they cost

Disney on Ice is coming to Newcastle’s Utilita Arena on the 100 Years of Magic tour.

Grab your Mickey ears and get ready for the celebration of the century as Disney On Ice celebrates 100 Years of Magic.

Aladdin will feature in the Disney on Ice show at Newcastle Utilita Arena

Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse and pals take to the ice to journey through classic and modern Disney tales featuring songs from favourites including The Lion King, Toy Story and Frozen.

When will Disney on Ice be coming to the Newcastle’s Utilita Arena? Mickey and co will be heading to Newcastle’s Utilita Arena between October 2 and October 6 2019.

What time does Disney on Ice at Newcastle’s Utilita Arena start? On Wednesday October 2, Thursday October 3 the show will start at 6.30pm. On Friday October 4 there will be two shows at 4pm and 8pm. On Saturday October 5 and Sunday October 6 there are three shows at 10.30am, 2.30pm and 6.30pm.

When are tickets available? Tickets are now on sale.

More than 50 different characters will feature in the Disney on Ice show.

How much are tickets for Disney on Ice at Newcastle’s Utilita Arena? Tickets start from £18.00, with platinum tickets from £50.00.

Where else is Disney on Ice showing? Mickey and friends will also be performing at the Manchester Arena, Birmingham Arena, the Fly DSA Arena in Sheffield, the Braehead Arena in Glasgow and the O2 Arena in London.

Where you can get tickets for Disney on Ice at Newcastle’s Utilita Arena? Tickets are availible online at ticketmaster or by calling 0844 493 6666.