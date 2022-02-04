Ice skating at Beamish: Ice rink closed this weekend due to damage from Storm Malik and Storm Corrie
Families planning to ice skate at Beamish Museum this weekend will have to wait a little longer after the facility suffered storm damage.
Beamish Museum confirmed on social media on Friday, February 4 that its open air ice rink – which launched at new year and is running until the end of the February half-term holiday – will be closed this weekend (Saturday, February 5 and Sunday, February 6).
This is due to damage caused during last weekend’s extreme weather, as Storm Malik and Storm Corrie battered the region.
A statement posted to the @Beamish_Museum Twitter account said: “Ice rink update – due to damage from the storms our ice rink will be unable to open this weekend, we’re sorry for any inconvenience.
"The farmhouse at our 1940s farm will also be closed due to storm damage, however our Land Girls’ cottage will be open as usual.”